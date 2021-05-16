Haryana: Police lob tear gas, use force to disperse farmers protesting against CM Khattar

India

pti-Deepika S

Hisar, May 16: Police on Sunday lobbed tear gas shells and used force to disperse a group of farmers who tried to march towards the venue where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to inaugurate a COVID hospital. Police said the farmers jumped police barricades and they had to use force and resort to tear gas shelling to disperse them.

Khattar inaugurated the newly built 500-bedded Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjeevani COVID Hospital in Hisar and farmers were stopped before they could reach the venue, the police said.

The farmers claimed that a few of them were injured in police action. A police spokesman said farmers pelted stones at the force and some personnel were injured and subsequently hospitalised. Police said they detained some agitators, included women, as they were marching towards the venue to create obstructions in the chief minister's event.