India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Haryana: PM unveils statue of Sir Chhotu Ram, lays foundation stone of rail coach factory

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Rail Coach Repair Factory in Sonipat, Haryana. The Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of Sir Chhotu Ram at Sampla in in Haryana's Rohtak district.

    Sir Chhotu Ram was a prominent leader, who worked ceaselessly for the welfare of farmers, and the emancipation of the backward and downtrodden. He is also remembered for his work in the education sector, and other social causes.

    Haryana: PM unveils statue of Sir Chhotu Ram, lays foundation stone of rail coach factory
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi.ANI Image

    Modi's rally is seen as an attempt to woo the farmers as Sir Chhotu Ram enjoys great respect among them. Chhotu Ram had fought for farmers' rights during British regime and helped them in getting their land back from money lenders. The rally is also seen as BJP's outreach to Jats, who have a considerable presence in the area. Rohtak was also epicentre of Jat quota agitation in 2016.

    Also Read | Potential, policy and performance are the sources of progress: PM at Uttarakhand investors summit

    Chhotu Ram's grandson, Chaudhary Birender Singh, who is currently the Union Steel Minister had personally invited the Prime Minister for unveiling the statue. The statue was ready nine months back, but could not be unveiled due to PM's busy schedule, said a close aide of the Union Minister.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi foundation stone haryana

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue