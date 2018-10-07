Potential, policy and performance are the sources of progress: PM at Uttarakhand investors summit

Dehradun, Oct 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Uttarakhand Investors Summit in Dehradun on Sunday. All the leading business firms and industrial houses are likely to participate in the two-day event to explore investment opportunities in the hill state in 12 major sectors, including tourism and hospitality.

While addressing the event, Modi said,''We have improved the tax system in the country. We are trying to make the tax system more swift & transparent. Doing business has become easier due to Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code. The banking system has also got strengthened.''

''Potential, policy and performance, these are the sources of progress,'' PM Narendra Modi said at the Uttarakhand investors summit.

Also Read | Rajasthan assembly polls: Modi, Shah set to kick-start election campaign

The prime minister arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport at 10.30 am and immediately left for the 'Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit 2018' venue at the International Cricket Stadium. The two-day event will conclude on Monday and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address it on the second day.