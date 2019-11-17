  • search
    Haryana: No minister has pending criminal cases, but all are crorepatis

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 17: None of the ministers analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in Haryana. This is an improvement compared to 2014, when just one minister had declared pending criminal cases against them says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    

    All 12 (100%) analysed ministers are crorepatis. In 2014, 7 out of 10 (70%) analysed ministers were crorepati.

    No political party which formed govt has won more than 55 per cent vote share: ADR

    The average assets of 12 ministers analysed is Rs 17.41 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Jai Prakash Dalal from Loharu constituency with assets worth Rs.76.75 crores.

    A total of 3(25%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 9 (75%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 80 years. Out of 12 ministers, only one is a woman.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
