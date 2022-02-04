Not now say SC on plea challenging 10 per cent quota for economically weak

Haryana moves SC after HC stays 75% job quota for locals

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Haryana government has moved Supreme Court against the high court order to halt 75% quota in private jobs for locals.

The state government in its plea argued that the high court passed its decision after a hearing of just one and a half minute. The lawyer representing the state was not heard in the High Court, the plea said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, and agreed to list the appeal of the state government on placing the order of the high court on its record.

"I am mentioning the matter which was listed yesterday before the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana high Court where a statutory enactment of the legislature was under challenge and the prayer was to stay the Act.

"I appeared (in HC), therefore, I can make a statement that after giving me an opportunity of hearing for 90 seconds, the court proceeded to stay the Act. We have prepared the SLP and filed it today... I need to say much more, kindly list it on Monday subject to my placing the order on record," the law officer said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, accepted the submission and ordered listing of the case.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15.

The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.