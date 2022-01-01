YouTube
    Haryana landslide: 2 killed, many feared trapped in Bhiwani district

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jan 1: At least two people have died and many are feared trapped after a landslide at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday, police said.

    According to the cops, half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block. "At least two people have died in the incident," said Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station over hone. The dead are yet to be identified, he said.

    Haryana landslide: 2 killed, many feared trapped in Bhiwani district

    The authorities say that more people are feared trapped under the debris and a rescue operation is underway.

    Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his grief over the unfortunate incident. He tweeted, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," r

    Meanwhile state minister JP Dalal has reached at the spot and has taken stock of the situation. He told reporters the administration's priority is to rescue people trapped in the debris and that a team of doctors has arrived at the spot. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 16:20 [IST]
    X