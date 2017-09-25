Haryana land allotment case: Chattar Singh quits from UPSC panel

Former IAS officer and UPSC member Chattar Singh, who was set to be charge sheeted by Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 industrial plots in Panchkula, has resigned from UPSC membership.

The case relates to the CBI FIR over corruption in the allotment of plots during Hooda's tenure as CM. According to the FIR, plots were given out by allegedly manipulating certain provisions, including permission to allottees to submit their applications after the last date of submission.

Besides Hooda, others named in the FIR are retired IAS officer and then HUDA chief administrator D P S Nagal, then controller of finance S C Kansal and then deputy superintendent of HUDA B B Taneja.

The CBI had in May questioned Chattar Singh and the then principal secretary of Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection to an alleged graft case. Officials said Singh was examined in connection to its probe into alleged irregularities in the allocation of industrial plots in Panchkula.

OneIndia News