Haryana govt asks all boards, corporations to provide caste data

Chandigarh, September 21: In order to comply with directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Haryana government has decided that all departments, boards and corporations would provide information of caste data of all the employees working under them.

A circular to this effect was issued by the chief secretary on Wednesday.

"The Punjab and Haryana High Court order states that the state government shall place before the Haryana Backward Classes Commission the quantifiable data amongst other things, besides, the Haryana Backward Classes Commission itself would be at liberty to seek the data, information, as may be required by it from the state government, the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department and/or any other department...," an official release said.

The state government, the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department and/or any other department as also any other stakeholder or interested person may submit data for or against the reservation before the Haryana Backward Classes Commission by November 30, 2017, the release quoting the order said.

The circular said that the data furnished shall be put up by the Haryana Backward Classes Commission on its website.

PTI