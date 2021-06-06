Covishield has the edge over Covaxin for those who have not had COVID-19

Free vaccination for all above 18 announces PM Modi in address to nation

Nasal spray a game changer? When will Intranasal vaccine be available? Are BBV154 Covid-19 jab for children?

Haryana gets response from Malta firm on global COVID-19 vaccine bid, to get supply upto 60 mn Sputnik V dose

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 05: The Haryana government said that an international pharma company headquartered in Malta has given an expression of interest to provide up to 60mn does of Sputnik V vaccine to the state.

''Although the offer has come after the due date of tender is over but still, it is being carefully examined to see if it meets the criteria of the tender document and to ensure optimal vaccine availability for the state,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said.

The state had floated a global tender for COVID-19 vaccine shots through the Haryana Medical Services Corporation (HMSCL) on May 26.

Covid-19 vaccine: Over 16.5 million doses still available with states

The tender was closed on June 4, but no bid was received during the period, the government said in a statement.

However, the Pharma Regulatory Services Limited in Malta has given an expression of interest to the HMSCL to provide doses of Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it said.

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines approved by India''s drug controller for use in the country.

As per the offer made by the firm, each dose of the vaccine will cost Rs 1,120, the statement said.

The firm has given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of five lakh doses, followed by 10 lakh doses every 20 days till the supply is completed, against a letter of credit issued in its name, the government said.



For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 0:07 [IST]