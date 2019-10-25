Haryana elections: BJP in talks with two independent MLAs from Sirsa

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 25: Two of the eight Independent MLAs, who registered a victory in the Haryana assembly polls on Thursday, were taken to Delhi by a BJP MP, sources said.

    Independents Gopal Kanda and Ranjeet Singh were taken to Delhi by a chartered plane by Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal.

    Kanda and Singh told the media before boarding the plane that they will support the party which will work for the development of Sirsa.

    Gopal Kanda during a roadshow after his victory in Assembly elections, in Sirsa district
    Gopal Kanda during a roadshow after his victory in Assembly elections, in Sirsa district

    Duggal refused to comment on rushing the two Independent MLAs to the national capital. All she said was, "It is an internal matter of the BJP."

    Assembly poll results show people's trust in Haryana, Maharashtra chief ministers, says Modi

    While Kanda won from Sirsa, Singh, the brother of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, won the Rania seat.

    After being denied ticket by the Congress, Singh had entered the fray as an Independent.

    Both Singh and Kanda were likely to extend their support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said.

    Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents 8 and INLD one.

    Haryana Poll results: Vote share of BJP, Cong soars; INLD biggest loser

    The eight successful Independent MLAs play a key role for the BJP to reach the magic figure of 46 in the 90-member House.

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 5:54 [IST]
