BJP releases manifesto, aims to make anaemia-free Haryana in next 5 years

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Oct 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released their election manifesto for Haryana Assembly Polls 2019. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP national working president JP Nadda and other leaders of the party were also present.

In the manifesto, the party made a host of promises in order to woo the voters including making state anemia-free in another next 5 years.

Speaking at the launch of the party's manifesto for the Haryana elections, BJP working president JP Nadda said that CM Manohar Lal Khattar has helped transform the image of the state at a fundamental level, and not just superficially.

''Manohar Lal Khattar has strengthened the image of Haryana in the last five years. He has changed the political culture of Haryana. Today Haryana is corruption-free, development-rich and Manohar ji has done the work of giving transparent government here,'' Nadda further said.

How assets of Maharashtra, Haryana MLAs grew between 2009 and 2014

Speaking about the manifesto, Nadda said,''This manifesto has been prepared through much analysis. It has been prepared keeping in mind every section of the society. This manifesto has been prepared keeping in mind the last person in the society. Farmers should have better revenue and try not to get out of agriculture. Youth of the state should be able to realise their dreams, and women must feel safe and have opportunities.''

''We will declare Haryana anemia-free in 5 years. By 2025, the state will become TB and malnutrition-free. As many as 200 wellness centres will be set up, and healthcare will also be made digital, the Haryana state assembly election manifesto promises,'' BJP working president said.

Earlier, the Congress had already released its manifesto, making a plethora of promises ranging from the farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance for graduates and post-graduates, one job in every family based on qualifications, 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs, free rides for women in Haryana Roadways among other.

In 2014 elections, BJP government came to power after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

Polling in the state will be held on 21 October and the results will be declared on 24 October.