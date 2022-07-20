Haryana DSP murder: Truck driver who ran over police officer arrested from Rajasthan's Bhara

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gurugram, July 20: The Haryana police on Wednesday have nabbed the truck driver who had mowed down deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh when he had signalled him to stop on Tuesday.

Sabbir alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. He was caught following interrogation of cleaner Ikkar, who was arrested yesterday after being shot at and injured during an encounter with police.

Ten police teams were conducting raids since yesterday and finally managed to nab the main accused. He has later produced in the court which sent him in five-day police remand.

Haryana DSP murder: CM Khattar says no culprit will be spared; announces Rs 1 cr compensation

The accused who is around 30 years of age hails from Pachgaon and had fled to his relatives.

On Tuesday, Tauru DSP Surender Singh's was mowed down by the truck while his gunman and driver jumped aside to safety as the stone-laden dumper-truck headed towards them. Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills when he spotted the truck. When the DSP and his colleagues approached the truck on foot, driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar allegedly brandished country-made weapons and then deliberately drove towards them, police said.

DSP Singh was recruited as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced martyr status to the police officer, government job to a family member and Rs 1 crore compensation to family.