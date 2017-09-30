Haryana DE1 and DEd July re-appear exams 2017 results declared, how to check

The Haryana DE1 and DEd July re-appear exams 2017 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results of D.Ed semester 4 examination, both reappear and regular, has also been announced. The exam was held in July this year.

The pass percentage D.El.Ed first year (regular) examination is 54.97. In this examination, out of 10871 girls, 6512 have passed while 4109 boys appeared for the exam of which 1722 have passed.

The pass percentage of urban area students stands at 58.54 whereas in the rural areas, the pass percentage of the students is 53.87 per cent.

In the first semester of D.Ed (re-appear), the pass percentage is 50.94, of which 52.83 girls passed and 49.06 per cent boys cleared the exam. Similarly, in the D.Ed second semester (re-appear) exam, the pass percentage is at 73.56. Here too, girls outperformed boys by scoring 75.34 per cent while boys are at 70.31 per cent. The pass percentage of third semester (re-appear) exam is 67.88 while it is 58.83 per cent for fourth semester. Candidates can check their results on bseh.org.in.

How to check Haryana DE1 and DEd July re-appear exams 2017:

Go to bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'D.Ed Results 2017′

Click on the applicable exam link you have appeared

The result page will be displayed on the screen

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News