Harsimrat Kaur writes to Jaitley, urges him to waive GST on langar items

New Delhi, Apr 13: Senior SAD leader and Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she has written to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, requesting him to waive GST on ingredients used to make langar in gurdwaras.

"The preparation of langar is not a business activity. So, no tax should be levied on it. In fact, it's a noble cause and a religious and public welfare activity," she said here.

"I have written to the finance minister on the issue," she said.

Badal thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting her demand and said she has approached the leaders of many parties in this regard.

In a letter to Jaitley, who is the chairman of the GST Council, Kumar said, "Even though langar is not taxable under GST, some significant inputs like sugar, ghee, edible oil, spices etc., are taxable. "The tax on these inputs add to the cost of the gurudwara. Imposition of tax on the aforementioned inputs should be discouraged in view of the sanctity of langar."

PTI

