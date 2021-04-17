YouTube
    harsh vardhan coronavirus

    Harsh Vardhan speaks to Maharashtra CM, reassures him of adequate supply of medical oxygen

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reassured him of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support related to healthcare infrastructure, medicines and therapeutics.

    In a tweet, Vardhan said additional 1,121 ventilators are being rushed to the state considering the surge in coronavirus cases.

    "Spoke to #Maharashtra CM Sh Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Reassured @OfficeofUT of adequate & uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen & all possible support w.r.t healthcare infra, medicines & therapeutics. Additional 1,121 ventilators are also being rushed to them given the surge in cases," Vardhan tweeted.

    "Discussed with @OfficeofUT regarding further stringent actions to be taken for containment, surveillance & treatment of #COVID19 cases. Reiterated the need to focus on the 5 pillars "Test, Track, Treat, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination" to tide over the emergent health crisis," he said in another tweet.

    Maharashtra is battling a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and reporting most new cases in the country. The state is among the 12 high-burden states in the country. Of the 2,34,692 fresh cases reported on Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 63,729, followed by Uttar Pradesh (27,426) and Delhi (19,486).

    X