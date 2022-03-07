Ukraine says Russian forces step up nighttime shelling of cities in centre, north and south of the country

Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv in Ukraine, reaches Poland en route to India

New Delhi, Mar 07: Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation VK Singh on Sunday informed that Harjot Singh, the Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv will reach India on Monday.

Vijay Kumar Singh tweeted, "Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at during the conflict in Kyiv and had lost his passport in the chaos, will be reaching India with us tomorrow. Wish him a speedy recovery with home food and care."

Speaking from his hospital bed in Kyiv on Friday, Harjot Singh urged the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate him and help him with documentation. Harjot Singh told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries due to bullets fired at the car in which he was travelling.

#UPDATE Harjot Singh has crossed the border and entered Poland. Indian diplomats present with him. He has been shifted into an ambulance provided by Polish RedCross on the border: Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum pic.twitter.com/E2p3dranED — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh said. The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on March 2 night.

The Indian student said that he has got a new life. Harjot Singh was pursuing studies in Information Technology.

With the Ukrainian airspace having been shut for civilian aircraft amid the ongoing Russian military offensive, India is evacuating its citizens through Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga.

Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Kyiv, Ukraine, en route to the Poland border, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Xay2UoRRAO — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 9:03 [IST]