'Har Ghar Tiranga': How the tricolour is adorning homes and hearts of the people | Photos

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 13: From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the whole India has been united for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with much zeal and zest. The campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of Indias independence kicked off on Saturday, August 13 will run till August 15.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indias independence.

In a move to allow the public to hoist the tricolour day and night, the Flag Code of India, 2002, was modified by the central government. The details of the July 20 order were shared by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments.

Har Ghar Tiranga: Take a look at series of events to celebrate this special campaign

Union home minister Amit Shah was seen hoisting the tricolour at his residence along with his wife as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign kicks off. The August 13-August 15 drive urges people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark India's 75th independence day.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Amit Shah was seen hoisting the tricolour with his wife. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a part of the government's 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to hoist flags at their homes and also change their social media display pictures to embrace the spirit of Independence Day celebrations.

Har Ghar Tiranga: 20 crore National Flags made available

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also led a morning march in Guwahati in the spirit of the campaign.

Sharing photos and videos, he wrote in a tweet, "Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay. Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps!"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was seen taking part in 'Prabhat Pheri' under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at Harohalli in Ramanagara, Karnataka.

Actor Mohanlal hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in Kochi, reported ANI. "I joined citizens to hoist national flag, honouring PM's call of Har Ghar Tiranga. May this Mahotsav bring courage & inspire us to move forward with a lot of patriotism," he said.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: CRPF 65 Bn took out a Tiranga bike rally in Raipur today as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 1000 jawans participated in the rally. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/BwbOTeN2W6 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 13, 2022

Participated in Prabhatpheri in Una , Himachal Pradesh as part of #HarGharTiranga Ghar abhiyan . State President Sri @iSureshBjp , Sah prabhari Sri @SanjayTandonBJP & hundreds of workers were present . pic.twitter.com/DhNrTvMUe3 — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) August 13, 2022

Catch sight of the Tiranga waving with pride at the ongoing New Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans along with pilgrims and local population were seen participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at Badrinath, Uttarakhand.

The idea behind the campaign is to connect with the masses and infuse a sense of nationalism and patriotism. In a series of tweets last month, PM Modi had urged everyone to hoist the national flag from their homes.

Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:05 [IST]