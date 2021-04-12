Happy Vishu 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Friends & Family, WhatsApp Status For Kerala New Year

Kerala Assembly elections 2021: All you need to know about Election Commission’s guidelines

New Delhi, Apr 12: Vishu 2021 is the Hindu new year festival celebrated in Kerala and nearby Tulunadu region of Coastal Karnataka. It always falls in the middle of April in the Gregorian calendar on or about 14 April every year. The same day, many Hindus elsewhere observe new year as well but the festival is called Vaisakhi or other names.

The festival follows the solar cycle of the Hindu calendar as the first day of month called Medam.

The festival of Vishu heralds the beginning of the Malayalee New Year and the festival is celebrated in a big way in Kerala and the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu.

For those wishing their loved a Happy Vishu, here is something to help you out.

Wishing you a new year, bursting with joy,

roaring with laughter and full of fun. Happy Vishu.

Vishu stands for new and fresh

Life is always new and fresh

Let us strive to make all days Vishu

Ormakal Koodu Kootiya manasinte Thalir chillayil,

Ponnin niramulla Orayiram Ormakalumayi,

oru Vishu koodi varavayi.

Othiri snehathode Orayiram

"Vishu Ashamsakal"

May the Lord's blessing bring peace to your home and

heart on Vishu and always during this year.

Happy Vishu.

Let this Vishu give you the strength to do all that you

dreamed to do during last year but didn't dare to do.

Happy Vishu! Let this be a delightful year,

filled with delightful things in each of its days.