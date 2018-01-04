Former telecom minister A Raja, who was acquitted by a special CBI court in the high-profile 2G spectrum allocation case wrote a letter to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seeking support on the matter.

The former Union minister said, "I assured you several times that I had done nothing wrong but rather acted in national interest that I would prove this."

"A few powerful individuals launched a propaganda machine, magnified a thousand times by a complicit and pliable media, were able to mislead even Parliament and the apex judiciary. It cost you the UPA government, and it look seven years of my life, including fifteen months in jail," Raja said in his letter.

He further said, "I also understand the compulsions that prevented you from openly supporting me...Now that the truth about 2G is out in the open , perhaps you too could come forward in my support, which you could not earlier."

Replying to Raja, former PM Manmohan Singh expressed satisfaction over the court's verdict. "I am happy that you stand vindicated in the 2G case. You and your family have suffered greatly in this process but all your friends are greatly relieved that truth has prevailed," Singh wrote in his letter dated January 2.

On December 21, a special CBI court had acquitted all accused, including former telecom minister A Raja, in the Rs 30,000 crore 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. Special CBI judge O P Saini said in his judgment that the prosecution had "miserably failed to prove any of its charge" against the accused.

OneIndia News