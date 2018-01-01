Happy New Year, 2018: Modi, Rahul wish joy, prosperity, good health to all

Written By:
New Delhi, Jan 1: As India welcomed 2018 with a bang, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished the nation a happy and prosperous new year.

While sending New Year greetings, Modi prayed for everyone's joy, prosperity and good health in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi

"Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives," the PM tweeted.

"I convey greetings for a happy 2018. I also convey my best wishes for the various festivals we will mark in January 2018. #MannKiBaat," Modi had tweeted earlier on Sunday.

Congress president wished everyone a "happy and prosperous 2018".

"💫💫💫💥💥💥💥 Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous year 2018. 💥💥💥💥💫💫💫," tweeted Rahul on Sunday.

Rahul also took a dig at "Modi bhakts" (Modi supporters) on the New Year's Eve.

"Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India #BJPEmptyPromises," tweeted Rahul.

Story first published: Monday, January 1, 2018, 9:07 [IST]
