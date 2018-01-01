Happy New Year, 2018: Modi, Rahul wish joy, prosperity, good health to all

New Delhi, Jan 1: As India welcomed 2018 with a bang, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished the nation a happy and prosperous new year.

While sending New Year greetings, Modi prayed for everyone's joy, prosperity and good health in 2018.

"Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives," the PM tweeted.

"I convey greetings for a happy 2018. I also convey my best wishes for the various festivals we will mark in January 2018. #MannKiBaat," Modi had tweeted earlier on Sunday.

Congress president wished everyone a "happy and prosperous 2018".

"💫💫💫💥💥💥💥 Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous year 2018. 💥💥💥💥💫💫💫," tweeted Rahul on Sunday.

Rahul also took a dig at "Modi bhakts" (Modi supporters) on the New Year's Eve.

"Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India #BJPEmptyPromises," tweeted Rahul.

