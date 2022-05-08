Happy Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your Mom

When is Mothers Day in 2021? How can you celebrate it differently?

New Delhi, May 08: Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers across the globe! Mother's love is the most unconditional and the purest form of love. Mother's Day 2022 is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, it falls on May 8.

On Mother's Day 2022, take advantage of the chance to express your gratitude to her for all of the love and effort she has put in over the years.

So, here are some of the messages that will perfectly express your love for your mom:

Happy Mother's Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!

I wish I was there right next to you on this day. Here is a tight hug for today and every day. Have a Happy Mother's Day!

Sending love and hugs to the best Mom ever! Enjoy your day!

The one who comforts me, The one who helps me with my duties, The one who makes me cuddle, Without you I am nothing, Without you I am not there, For you my heart is full of love, I loved you

All that I am, or what I hope to become, I owe only to my mother. Thanks mom and best wishes.

Ma, you're the light of my life. You taught me how to stand up and be my own person. You're my guide and I love you. Happy Mother's Day.

Your smile brightens each day and makes it better than the last. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Thanks for everything Mom, you really are one in a million! Love you!

Thank you for always being there, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me! I love you. Happy Mother's day!

