Happy Dussehra 2021: Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes to share on Vijaya Dashami

New Delhi, Oct 15: Dussehra or Vijayadashami is being celebrated on Friday, 15 October 2021. It is a Hindu festival which marks the end of Navratri, the nine-day long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

A lot of devotees perform the traditional ritual of 'Ravan Dahan', where they burn the effigy of Ravana to celebrate Lord Rama's victory.

Dussehra also signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Friday. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," he tweeted. Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil.

As the nation is celebrating the Vijay Dashami today, here we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends.

May all the tensions in your life burn with the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!

May Lord Ram give you immense strength. Happy Dussehra!

On the happy occasion of Dussehra, hope that Lord Ram fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

On the joyous day of Dussehra, may Shri Rama and Maa Durga bless you with good health, wealth, peace, happiness and prosperity.

Celebrate the victory of Shri Rama over Ravana. Celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil - a very Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

Vijaya Dashami ke pavan avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein. Meri aur mere pariwar ki or se aapko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 14:09 [IST]