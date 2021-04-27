Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, for Friends, Family, WhatsApp status

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 27: Hanuman Jayanti 2021 is a Hindu religious festival that celebrates the birth of Hindu Lord Hanuman, who is immensely venerated throughout India and Nepal. This festival is celebrated on different days in different parts of India.

On this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Hanuman celebrate him and seek his protection and blessings. They flock to temples to worship him and present religious offerings.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2021, here are some of the wishes to share with your loved ones, family and friends:

May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you Happy Hanuman Jayanti

I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family.Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with wisdom and courage.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

May you be showered with the blessings of Lord Hanuman!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!