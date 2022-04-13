YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 13: BJP president J P Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the party's women members to visit the site of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia in West Bengal to enquire into the incident.

    Hanskhali rape case: BJP fact-finding team to visit West Bengal

    The party said the members of the fact-finding committee are party's vice president and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh government minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also BJP women wing head, Kushbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury.

    The girl, a class 9 student, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently triggered a row after expressing doubt about the cause of the girl's death, attributed to gang-rape by her family.

    She said the minor and one of the arrested accused, the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader, were in a relationship and wondered whether she was pregnant.

    Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
