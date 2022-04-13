Hanskhali rape case: BJP 'fact-finding' team to visit West Bengal

BJP not only challenged vote bank politics but also succeeded in making people understand its harm: PM Modi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 13: BJP president J P Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the party's women members to visit the site of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia in West Bengal to enquire into the incident.

The party said the members of the fact-finding committee are party's vice president and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh government minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also BJP women wing head, Kushbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury.

The girl, a class 9 student, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently triggered a row after expressing doubt about the cause of the girl's death, attributed to gang-rape by her family.

She said the minor and one of the arrested accused, the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader, were in a relationship and wondered whether she was pregnant.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:05 [IST]