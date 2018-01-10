Hanging by neck most viable option to execute death sentence: Centre in SC

The most viable way to execute a death sentence is hanging by the neck, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. The submission was made before a three judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

The court directed the Centre to come up with a list of the prevailing methods adopted in other countries when it came to executing death sentences.

The court granted the Centre represented by additional solicitor general, Pinky Anand to file an affidavit in response to the petition that contended death by hanging, as contemplated under Section 354(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code, was "barbaric, inhuman and cruel".

On October 6, the court sought to know from the government if death by hanging is the best way of executing condemned convicts.

The court had then said the legislature can think of some other mode by which a convict has to meet his death in view of the invention of less painful ways of carrying out the execution.

OneIndia News