Handloom industry in crisis, politicians address the issue

Senior Politicians D Raja, Ali Anwar Ansari on December 20 attended a conference on the crisis being faced by the handloom weavers on after the implementation of GST.

The meet stressed on the recent economic and policy-level developments and changes by the Government which allegedly have been inconsiderate of the weavers' needs and basic requirements for survival.

The demands that were asked for in the meet were that concerned offices should take responsibility of the community to relieve them of the crisis and daily deprivation.

The factors that led to the crisis as presented in the round table conference:

1. Budget cut - budget allocation for handloom reduced from Rs 710 cr in 2016-17 to Rs 604 cr in 2017-18

2. Poor implementation of Handloom Reservation Act. Annual report of the Ministry of Textile states 0.001% conviction in violation of Handloom Reservation Act. Question - If that is so then how come the reality of the weavers is so dire?

3. No employees State Insurance for occupational diseases

4. Constant levying of GST at every level of production - yarn, dies, chemicals, final product.

OneIndia News