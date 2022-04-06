Haldiram trends on Twitter after TV reporter harrasses store staff over 'Urdu' script on namkeen packet

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Amid the meat ban and halal food debate, Haldiram started trending on Twitter on Wednesday after a video went viral over the packaging of one of its snacks 'Falahari Mixture', which is popular with those undertaking fasting during Navratri.

    Haldiram trends on Twitter after TV reporter confronts store staff over Urdu description on namkeen packet

    A reporter from Sudarshan TV , took offence at what she thought was the language "Urdu" printed on a packet of the company's "Falahari mixture". The reporter could be heard asking why the packaging had description in Urdu at the back while the main text on the front and some of it on the back was in English.

    She accused an employee, alleging that the company was using animal oil, beef oil or something else that they wanted to hide from the public.

    The staff of the food retailer's store, on the other hand, maintained professionalism as she said that Haldiram's won't tolerate any such tantrums, and that she was not liable to answer to the reporter just because she had a microphone in her hand.

    The employee also asked why the reporter only had a problem with the third language, when the ingredients were also clearly written in Hindi and English.

    On the other hand, Twitterati shared pictures of the Indian currency notes, mentioning that Urdu is on our notes too, as well as on the boards of our railways stations.

