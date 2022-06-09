Hajj 2022: Guidelines, expenses, number of people allowed and other details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 09: The Hajj 2022 has been resumed this year after two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Saudi government.

However, it should be noted that amid rising COVID tally across the world, the headcount of pilgrims this year is expected to be lower when compared to the two lakh who attended the Haj Yatra in 2019.

The Haj Committee of India has received 83,140 applications (72,170 online and 39, 903 offline) this year, 79,237 Indian pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2022 whereas Hajj Group Organizers (HGO) will send 26,636 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, India will be the first country in the world to permit women to go on Hajj unaccompanied by a male companion or Mehram.

A total of 11 Hajj embarkation points have been identified for this year, including Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.

If you are going for Hajj this year, you have to keep the following points in mind before leaving for the holy pilgrimage.

All the applicants aged above 65 will be considered ineligible.

Haj is open to all under the age of 65 (as of April 30, 2022), who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the vaccines approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Pilgrims will have to pay 13 Rials for each kilo in excess of the specified 55 kgs of luggage.

Pilgrims should note that there will be 11 embarkation points

Pilgrims should note that they wiill have to submit COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test results from samples taken 72 hours before the time of departure.

What is the cost of Hajj 2022 from India?

Hajj 2022 is expected to be a costly affair this year. While the pilgrimage is affordable for most locals, those living outside of Saudi Arabia will have to shell out more.

According to reports, the Haj Committee of India (HCI), a government-run body that arranges the travel of about 70% of pilgrims, is quoting Rs 3,99,500 per head, up from Rs 2,69,700 two years ago.

On the other hand, private Haj tour packages cost Rs 6 lakh or more.

Why this year Hajj has become costlier?

• A Haj visa is priced at 1,200 riyals, up from 300 riyals

• Return flight tickets from India are priced at Rs 90,000, as against Rs 60,000

• Saudi Arabia has introduced a 15% VAT to diversify its economy beyond oil. There's also a 5% municipal tax on hotels

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia had announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season, marking the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Hajj 2022, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is the fifth pillar of Islam. Muslims perform Hajj between the eighth and 13th days of Dhul-Hijjah month (the 12th month of the Islamic calendar year).

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 11:06 [IST]