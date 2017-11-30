Hadiya’s father to move SC against college

Hadiya alias Akhila's father is set to move the Supreme Court seeking action under the contempt of court law against the college where his daughter is studying. A contempt plea would be filed against the Sivaraj Homepathy Medical College in Salem for its decision to allow Hadiya to meet her husband, Shefin Jehan.

The father Ashokan questioned the decision of the college to allow her to meet Shefin. She was sent to college to complete her education. He also said that it was not right on the part of the college to allow her to meet reporters.

During a presser, Hadiya told reporters that she had spoken to Shefin over phone after a gap of 8 months. She also said that the college authorities had allowed her to meet him in person in a few days.

The Dean of the college, G Kannan had said that if Shefin approaches the college through a proper channel he would allow him to meet her.

OneIndia News