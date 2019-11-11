Had mediation succeeded, here is what final outcome of Ayodhya decision would have been

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: While delivering the Ayodhya Verdict, the Supreme Court took on record the service by the mediation panel. The court had set up the panel, but the mediation failed following which the Supreme Court delivered its final verdict in which it held that the disputed land belonged to the Hindus.

The court recorded that the settlement agreement received by it had not been agreed to or signed by all parties. Moreover it is only conditional on certain stipulations being fulfilled. Hence it cannot be treated to be a binding or concluded agreement between the parties to the disputes, the Bench had held.

Sources tell OneIndia that as per the settlement agreement, the Sunni Waqf Board was told to submit a list of ASI Mosques which could be made available for prayers. Further the land in question would be given in acquisition to the government.

Security enhanced for five judges who delivered historic Ayodhya Verdict

The agreement also added that all other Mosques would be protected under law. However some of those from the Muslim side turned down the agreement and said that they would prefer a final settlement by the court.

Ayodhya hearing was not the longest in the history of the Supreme Court

The court said in bringing the disputants on a common platform for a free and frank dialogue, the mediators have performed a function which needs to be commended. We express or appreciation of the parties who earnestly made an effort to pursue the mediation proceedings, the Bench also recored in its judgment.