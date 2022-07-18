If children can go to school at 7 am, why can’t SC begin sitting at 9 am: Justice Lalit

Gyanvapi row: SC to hear plea seeking worship of Shivling on July 21

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi. July 18: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on July 21 a petition seeking 'darshan' and 'pooja' of the 'Shivling' that was found at the disputed Gyanvapi site during a survey.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain before a Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli which posted it for hearing on July 21 along with other related pleas.

"This is a petition to allow darshan and puja of the Shivling which has been found in the complex and also to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to do carbon dating," ANI quoted Jain as saying.

Judge who ordered Gyanvapi filming gets threat letter, cops register case

The court has agreed to hear the fresh plea along with the petition filed by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, challenging the survey report of the court-appointed Commission which inspected, and conducted a survey of the mosque.

The plea sought direction to allow worship of the 'Shivling' and for Kashi Vishwanath Temple trust to take possession of the Shivling. "Direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make an appropriate survey or undertake Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and/or excavation associating the petitioners to find out the nature of construction beneath the Shivlingam discovered on May 16, 2022. Direct the Central government to install live video streaming equipment to stream on the website of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Trust... making it possible for the devotees to have virtual darshan and perform symbolic pooja...," the plea stated as per the news agency.

Why look for Shivling in every mosque? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gyanvapi row

Another plea was filed in the top court seeking a direction to allow Hindus to perform religious practices or rituals at the Shivling.

The petition filed by one Rajesh Mani Tripathi, president of the Shri Krishana Janama Bhumi Mukti Sthal, has said that since the month of 'Shravana' is starting, Hindus may be allowed to offer puja and exercise their right.

On May 17, the top court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where the 'Shivling' was said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer Namaz' and perform religious observances .

Later, the bench transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The bench had also said that its earlier interim order of May 17 directing protection of the area where Shivling' is said to be found and allowing Muslims to offer Namaz' in mosque premises shall remain in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided by the district judge and thereafter for eight weeks to allow the aggrieved parties approach the higher court.

The court of the district judge of Varanasi is continuing with the hearing in the case.