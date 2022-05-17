YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Court grants 2 days to submit report, commissioner removed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: A Varanasi court on Tuesday removed Ajay Mishra, who was part of the commission that was tasked with a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. He was removed on the grounds of non-cooperation.

      Gyanvapi Mosque: Shiv Ling found inside a pond during survey | Oneindia News

      The court also granted two days extension for submitting a survey report by the commission on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi where some Hindus have claimed worshipping rights.

      Representational Image
      Representational Image

      The two others - Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap - will continue as Court Commissioner and Deputy Court Commissioner respectively.

      The Varanasi court directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found Monday during a court-mandated videography survey.

      The Hindu side claimed that the "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana"-a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

      The claimed finding on the last day of the survey reignited the mandir-masjid debate over the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

      Comments

      More GYANVAPI ROW News  

      Read more about:

      Gyanvapi row

      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X