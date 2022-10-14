Gyanvapi: Hindu side’s plea for scientific investigation of Shivling rejected

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 14: A Varanasi court has rejected the Hindu side's demand seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi Mosque.

    The Hindu side had sought a scientific investigation to determine the age of the Shivling. The Anjuman Masjid Committeee has however being calling the structure a fountain.

    District Judge A K Vishvesha rejected the plea by the Hindu worshippers after rejecting objections of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee which manages the Mosque objecting to the plea by the Hindu side.

    The plea was rejected view of the Supreme Court's order to protect the spot where the Shivling was claimed to have been found during the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

    The petitioners claim that the Shivling found inside the reservoir of the Mosque during the survey on May 16 was part of the property. They also demanded carbon dating and other scientific tests of the Shivling.

    Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or finds.

    X