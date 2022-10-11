YouTube
    Gyanvapi Case: Order on carbon dating adjourned, next hearing on October 14

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Varanasi, Oct 11: The Varanasi Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to October 14 in a plea moved by the Hindu devotees seeking a scientific investigation into 'Shiva Linga', reportedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

    District Judge AK Vishvesha adjourned the hearing after the Muslim side objected to the plea moved by Hindu worshippers.

    View of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi
    View of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. PTI Photo

    During the last hearing, the Hindu side demanded carbon dating and other scientific tests of the Shivling-like structure.

    The Muslim side had opposed the move in court saying that carbon dating would damage the structure.

    Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court asks mosque management to file objections to plea for carbon-dating of 'Shivling'Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court asks mosque management to file objections to plea for carbon-dating of 'Shivling'

    The Hindu petitioners claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. While Muslims say it was part of a "fountain".

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 16:04 [IST]
    X