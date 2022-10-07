All six terror funding cases against Hafiz Saeed to be clubbed

Gyanvapi case: Court defers verdict on plea seeking carbon dating to Oct 11

India

oi-Deepika S

Varanasi, Oct 07: The Varanasi court on Friday deferred the hearing on a petition by five women petitioners seeking carbon dating of the structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque that the Hindu side has claimed is a 'Shivling'. The case will now be heard on October 11.

The Hindu side has also slightly modified their demands from seeking 'carbon dating' to calling for a 'scientific probe'.

"Court asked us to clarify on two points whether the structure found inside Gyanvapi Masjid is part of this suit property or not. Second, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry? We have submitted our reply," Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the side in Gyanvapi case.

"We said that it is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the Court has the power to direct scientific investigation. Muslim side has sought some time to reply. The matter will now be heard on October 11," he added.

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court asks mosque management to file objections to plea for carbon-dating of 'Shivling'

During the last hearing, the Hindu side demanded carbon dating and other scientific tests of the Shivling-like structure.

The Muslim side had opposed the move in court saying that carbon dating would damage the structure.

The Hindu petitioners claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. While Muslims say it was part of a "fountain".