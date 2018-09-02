  • search

Gurugram land case: 'Those found guilty will be punished,' says Haryana CM Khattar

    New Delhi, Sep 2: An FIR has been filed against Robert Vadra, over fraudulent transactions. Former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda, DLF Company Gurugram and Onkareshwar Properties Gurugram have been booked too.

    Gurugram land case: Those found guilty will be punished, says Haryana CM Khattar

    The cases relates to the fraudulent land transaction by Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited, owned by Robert Vadra.

    Speaking to media,Haryana CM ML Khattar on FIR against Robert Vadra and Bhupinder Hooda in Gurugram land case said,''Our fight against corruption is on. Those found guilty will be punished, probe is underway by different agencies in different cases. This FIR filed by a brave citizen will also be probed.''

    Former CM Bhupinder Hooda said,''Its a politically motivated FIR through a private complaint. People now know this Govt's intentions,elections are near & they have found nothing against us. It is just their frustration.''

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018
