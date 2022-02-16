Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: PM Modi remembers Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary

“I'm not terrorist,” Channi on permission getting cancelled to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar at last minute

New Delhi, Feb 16: Ahead of the the 645th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the poet, saying he dedicated his life to eliminate evil practices like caste and untouchability from the society, he is still inspiring for all of us. Modi will visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh on today, on Wednesday.

"On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas ji. In 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of paying obeisance there and having 'langar'. As an MP, I had decided that no shortcoming would be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site," the prime minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Modi said he feels proud to state that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in all its steps and schemes. Not only this, the construction work in his memory in Varanasi is progressing with full grandeur, the prime minister said.

Guru Ravidas was born on Magha Purnima (full moon day in the month of Magh) which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as per the Hindu calendar on Magha Purnima.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also greeted people on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. In his message, the President said Guru Ravidas was a great saint, poet, and social reformer who tried to eradicate the social evils and bring about harmony in the society through his devotional songs.

He is considered a leading poet-saint of the Bhakti Movement. Mr. Kovind said Guru Ravidas tried to inculcate the feeling of mutual love and equality among the people. He added that his teachings of peace and fraternity are even more relevant today. He asked people to pledge to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidas and contribute to building a society based on equality and harmony.

