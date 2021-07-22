Guru Purnima 2021: Timing, wishes and quotes

Mother’s Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes mothers all around the world with adorable pop-up card

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 22: In all religions, Guru has been given special importance. In Hinduism, Guru is considered more than God. The festival of Guru Purnima signifies the special place of Guru in life.

On this day, blessings are obtained by honouring and respecting the Guru. It has been told in the scriptures that it is difficult to get the knowledge of a Bana Guru. A good guru works to bring light in life, due to which only light starts shining in life.

When is Guru Purnima?

The month of Ashadha is considered to be the fourth month of the Hindu calendar. July 24, 2021, is the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month. This full moon is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Ashadha Guru Purnima.

Timing of Guru Purnima 2021:

Purnima Tithi Begins - July 23, Friday at 10:43 am

Purnima Tithi Ends - July 24, Saturday at 08:06 am

Guru Purnima 2021 Quotes:

a. Today is the best day to pay tribute to all the gurus in our life. Happy Guru Purnima!

b. On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, let us make an oath for our life to follow the steps of our Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

c. Be grateful towards who made you meet yourself. Happy Guru Purnima!

d. There will be no darkness in your life, when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

e. To the world, you may be just a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! May god's blessings always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima!

f. You are the inspiration who made me fight every hurdle in life. It wouldn't have been possible without you. Happy Guru Purnima!

g. You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima Day

h. A Guru's purpose is not to create shishya in his own image, but to develop shishya who can create their own image.

i. A guru is like a candle - it consumes itself to light the way for others. Happy Guru Purnima Day

j. The best Guru teach from the heart, not from the books. Happy Guru Purnima Day

k. Life needs some power to push you up, Guru is that super power. Happy Guru Purnima!

Thursday, July 22, 2021, 16:50 [IST]