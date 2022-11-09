Guru Nanak is watching: Hymn singer lashes out after Kamal Nath attends Sikh event in MP

New Delhi, Nov 09: A hymn singer was angered after Congress leader Kamal Nath was honoured at a Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The singer slammed the organisers from the stage for inviting Kamal Nath, who is an accused the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

This would not have taken place had your conscience had been alive, Kanpuri said in Punjabi. The incident took place on November 8 at the M B Khalsa College, minutes after Kamal Nath had left.

An organiser clarified that they had not given him a kesari siropa (saffron robe of honour). Only a memento was given, the organiser clarified. The singer then retorts, 'you are now speaking. Where were you earlier? You should introspect. Now look what you have done. I will complete my task now and never come back to Indore again. If I am wrong, God will punish and if you are Guru Nanak is watching.

The organiser then requests him to move on with a jaikara. I will not do that. You will first need to first under the meaning of a jaikara (call). I will only singh Guru Nanak's kirtan, Kanpuri said.

Kamal Nath had arrived around 1 pm just ahead of the hymn singer's group was about to sing the kirtan. After hearing about the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kanpuri refused to enter the hall. He refused to accept any request and was angered when Kamal Nath was felicitated in a ceremony which went on for 45 minutes.

While Kamal Nath or the Congress did not react to the incident, the BJP's Narrotam Mishra who is also the home minister of the state, said, 'on the birth anniversary of the revered Guru Nanak, what happened at the Khalsa College is shameful. He equated Kamala Nath's presence at the event with a reference of asuri shakti disrupting religious events. What else can one expect from those responsible for the genocide of 1984, he said.

He requested Kanpuri to reconsider his decision to visit Indore. As a minister in-charge of Indore, I urge him not to punish everyone for someone else's bad deeds. Indore is not at fault. Some were there to cover up their sins, it is their fault, Mishra also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 14:53 [IST]