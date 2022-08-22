‘Gulamgiri at its best’: Telangana BJP chief seen carrying Amit Shah’s shoes in viral video, TRS reacts
Hyderabad, Aug 22: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay kicked up a controversy after he was seen carrying the footwear and keeping it in front of Amit Shah when the latter came out of Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday. A clip from outside the temple when Amit Shah was visiting has now gone viral on social media.
In the video, Sanjay, a Member of Parliament, was seen hurriedly getting the footwear of Shah after coming out of the temple and keeping them on the floor to enable Shah to wear them.
KCR govt 'anti-farmer', has not fulfilled its promises to people: Amit Shah
TRS leaders brutally trolled Sanjay, who often accuses TRS leaders of being slaves to Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
"The people of Telangana are watching 'Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fighting against the Delhi leaders," Ttweeted K T Rama Rao.
ఢిల్లీ "చెప్పులు" మోసే గుజరాతీ గులాములను- ఢిల్లీ నాయకులకు చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్న నాయకున్ని - తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం గమనిస్తున్నది.— KTR (@KTRTRS) August 22, 2022
తెలంగాణ ఆత్మ గౌరవాన్ని కించపరిచే ప్రయత్నాన్ని తిప్పి గొట్టి, తెలంగాణ ఆత్మ గౌరవాన్ని నిలపడానికి తెలంగాణ సబ్బండ వర్ణం సిద్దంగా ఉన్నది.
జై తెలంగాణ! https://t.co/SpFCHAszYe
He stated that all sections of society are ready to reject those who insulted Telangana's self-respect and to protect Telangana's self-esteem.
AICC
in
charge
for
Telangana
Manickam
Tagore
also
invoked
'Telugu
pride' and
posted,
Telangana
BJP
state
president
Sanjay
Bandi
takes
shoes
of
Amit
shah
..."Telugu
Vari
Atma
Gauravam"
What's the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth .."
Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah …— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) August 22, 2022
“Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam”
🥾🥾👟👟🥾👟👟👞👞
What’s the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth .. pic.twitter.com/buk99T4Jlg
TRS social media convener Y Sathish Reddy also tweeted the video, calling the move by Kumar "Gulamgiri at its best."
Amit Shah on Sunday visited Telangana and offered prayers at Secunderabad temple. He also addressed a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency to formally launch BJP's campaign for by-election.