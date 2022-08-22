‘Gulamgiri at its best’: Telangana BJP chief seen carrying Amit Shah’s shoes in viral video, TRS reacts

Viral video: How two-storey building being shifted 500 feet away to make way for expressway

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Aug 22: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay kicked up a controversy after he was seen carrying the footwear and keeping it in front of Amit Shah when the latter came out of Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday. A clip from outside the temple when Amit Shah was visiting has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, Sanjay, a Member of Parliament, was seen hurriedly getting the footwear of Shah after coming out of the temple and keeping them on the floor to enable Shah to wear them.

KCR govt 'anti-farmer', has not fulfilled its promises to people: Amit Shah

TRS leaders brutally trolled Sanjay, who often accuses TRS leaders of being slaves to Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

"The people of Telangana are watching 'Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fighting against the Delhi leaders," Ttweeted K T Rama Rao.

He stated that all sections of society are ready to reject those who insulted Telangana's self-respect and to protect Telangana's self-esteem.

AICC in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore also invoked 'Telugu pride' and posted, Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah ..."Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam"

What's the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth .."

Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah …



“Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam”

🥾🥾👟👟🥾👟👟👞👞



What’s the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth .. pic.twitter.com/buk99T4Jlg — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) August 22, 2022

TRS social media convener Y Sathish Reddy also tweeted the video, calling the move by Kumar "Gulamgiri at its best."

Amit Shah on Sunday visited Telangana and offered prayers at Secunderabad temple. He also addressed a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency to formally launch BJP's campaign for by-election.