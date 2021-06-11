Gujarat unlock: Several restrictions eased with conditions, check the list here

Gujarat government to grant Centre of Excellence status to 7 varsities

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, June 11: The COVID-19 induced lockdown in Gujarat will be eased from Friday and continue until June 26 as the number of cases are on the decline.

All citizens must follow the required protocols strictly even though the lockdown has been eased. The night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am will not be lifted in the 36 towns of Gujarat. The weekly markets, coaching centres, cinema halls, auditoriums, amusement parks and swimming pools and educational institutions will be closed.

Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not in Gujarat:

Will restaurants and hotels be open in Gujarat?

Restaurants and hotels in Gujarat can remain open from 9am to 7pm.

Are hotels and restaurants permitted to offer dine in services?

Yes, but with only 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of food can continue to be offered till 12am and customers will be able to pick up their order from restaurants till 9pm.

Will business establishments and small shops remain open?

Business establishments, including small shops, shopping complexes, paan stalls and others, can remain open from 9am to 7pm.

Will salons and beauty parlours be open

Yes, between 9am and 7pm

Will libraries be open?

Yes, with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Will gardens and parks remain open?

Yes, from 6am to 7pm with a maximum limit of 50 per cent of their capacity

Will gyms be open?

Yes at 50 per cent capacity

Can students going abroad for further studies write the exams?

Yes, they can write exams such as IELTS and TOEFL

Will places of worship remain open?

Yes, but only 50 people will be allowed at any given time

Are political and social gatherings allowed?

Yes, with a cap of 50 people

Will bus services be operational?

Yes, at 60 per cent capacity