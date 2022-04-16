Gujarat: Shops, kiosks of suspected rioters demolished

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 16: The Gujarat government is said to have carrie out demolition of illegal structures of suspected rioters in the Ram Navami violence. This comes in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh carrying out similar actions following the violence in Khargone.

    Former Rajya Sabha MP, Majeed Memon who is also a senior lawyer called the actions as lawlessness. "Now in Gujrat - Bulldozing politics is bulldozing Rule of Law. Let courts take cognisance of this state of lawlessness and act," Memon wrote on Twitter.

    Reports said that the administration in Gujarat demolished several shops, kiosks and carts allegedly belonging to rioters. The shops belonged to those who have been arrested for their alleged role in the communal riots at Khambhat on Ram Navami. One person had died and several others injured in the violence.

    The administration however termed the same as an anti-encroachment drive. The police have lodged several FIRs and arrested more than 30 persons, including a few cleric for their alleged involvement in the riots. The police said that these incidents of violence were pre-planned.

    The Congress said that the demolitions were undertaken without proper verification and due diligence.

    This has hit the poor people, Congress legislators Gyasuddin Sheikh and Imran Khedawala said while requesting the administration to stop the demolition.

    Saturday, April 16, 2022
    X