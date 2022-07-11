Maharashtra: 76 dead in rain-related incidents so far this monsoon

Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges shut; PM Modi speaks to CM, assures Centre’s support for relief work

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, July 11: As heavy rainfall continued to batter most parts of Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, as a precautionary measure, have decided to keep schools and colleges closed on Monday. A flood-like situation was created in several districts across the state after heavy rainfall continued in Gujarat and Saurashtra over the weekend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the dire situation created by widespread and heavy rains in the state. He also assured that the Central Government would provide all necessary help including NDRF to tackle the situation.

According to news agency ANI, the bridge on the road connecting Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in the Tapi district was washed away following incessant heavy rainfall in the area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe rainfall alert in Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Saurashtra, Kutch, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday held a meeting with District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center to review the measures taken to deal with the situation arising due to heavy rains in South Gujarat, including Chhotaudepur.

Heavy rains battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others. Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge areas received the maximum rainfall of 241.3 mm.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 14:23 [IST]