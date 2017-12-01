Gujarat polls: Wait and watch, UP will repeat says BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

How many seats will the BJP win in Gujarat? This is a million dollar question that everyone is asking. The BJP which is looking to retain Gujarat seems confident of a mammoth win in the state which it has held for over 2 decades now.

With 25,000 cyber warriors, the BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya says, "Wait and watch, we will repeat Uttar Pradesh in Gujarat as well. It must be recalled that the BJP's IT cell played a very crucial role in the BJP's mammoth victory in UP."

In this exclusive interview with OneIndia, Malviya says that the BJP has reached out to 60 lakh smartphones on WhatsApp,

How confident are you about winning Gujarat?

Very confident. The big win is certain.

How much of a role does the IT cell play here?



Like in UP, the IT cell has played a very big role in Gujarat as well. The social media campaign of the BJP will be as effective as the one in UP.

Can you tell us a bit more about the campaign?

The efforts of 17,000 party cadres are being complimented by nearly 10,000 active party volunteers. Messages on WhatsApp are being sent out apart from monitoring both Facebook and Twitter. The party workers on the ground are also trained to use the social media.

What kind of reach has the IT cell had?

The social media team is reaching out to more than 60 lakh smartphone users on WhatsApp.

Your view on the Congress campaign in Gujarat?

The party does not pose a threat. Unlike the BJP, the voters of the Congress are outside India. Rahul Gandhi is getting supporters from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Indonesia and hence we are not worried.

What about the caste card that the Congress is playing?

The Congress is trying to divide the society on the basis of caste. Where is the ideology and what is their vision for Gujarat/

Will the anti-incumbency be a factor here?

Our rigorous campaign began after our party president Amit Shah gave a town hall talk which set the agenda for the campaign. The BJP will keep reminding the people as to why it is a better alternative to any party. Every five years we will convince the people of Gujarat.

How has the trend been for the BJP on the social media?

The party has been trending almost every day. The content is created in Ahmedabad and we have day long hashtags such as #GujaratGauravModi, #IndiaUnstoppable, #ShahOnGujarat-Polls and #BJP4Gujarat.

OneIndia News