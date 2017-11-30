Gujarat polls: Modi stops speech on hearing ‘azaan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paused his speech for a couple of minutes when he heard azaan being played at a nearby Mosque in Navsari. He resumed his speech after the Muslim call to prayer ended.

Modi was addressing an election rally in Navsari ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

It may be recalled that in 2016, during an election rally at Kharagpur in West Bengal, he stopped his speech for five minutes on hearing the sound of azan. "I do not want to interrupt anyone's prayers. So I decided to take a brief rest," he had said after it ended.

Modi addressed three rallies in Gujarat as part of the BJP's final campaign push. During the rallies, he targeted Rahul Gandhi and his speeches. They hate development, they hate Gujarat he said. They hate sweat because they have never had to sweat he also said at one of the rallies.

OneIndia News