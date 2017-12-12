Gujarat Polls: Campaigning for second phase ends, voting on Dec 14

Campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat elections 2017 ended today with both the BJP and Congress leaders launching no holds barred attacks against each other.

Pm Narendra Modi travelled from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in a sea plane in a bid to boost waterway services. Meanwhile, Congress president-elect, Rahul Gandhi, held a press conference in Ahmedabad and expressed that the remarks made by PM Modi against the former PM are 'unacceptable.'

Both the staunch leaders also made their way to temples with the PM visiting the Ambaji temple and Gandhi offering prayers at Jagannath Temple.

Meanwhile, Patidar leader, Hardik Patel is also showing his strength with roadshows in the state ahead of polls.

The second and final phase of elections, for which the open campaigning ended at 5pm, will see 93 assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to vote.

The first phase of voting for the 182-member house, held on December 9, covered 89 seats.

OneIndia News