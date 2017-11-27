Gujarat polls: Bookies place bets worth Rs 1,000 crore for BJP win

As the BJP aims at a big victory in Gujarat, bookies have placed bets to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. Although illegal, betting continues ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

Bookies have offered Rs 1.25 for every Rs 1 placed on a BJP win. They are offering Rs 2 for every Rs 1 placed on a Congress win. With the Congress campaign stepping up, the bookies have also upped the ante in favour of the party. Bookies had in November offered Rs 7 for every Rs 1 placed on a Congress win.

Meanwhile bookmakers say that a BJP win is certain. While one section feels that the BJP may end up with 118 seats there is another which feels that the party could win just 100 with the Congress bagging 80. In 2012, the party won 119 seats.

One bookie that OneIndia spoke with say that it would be the Modi magic which would ensure a BJP win. He continues to remain the most popular figure in the state and the people would vote only for him said the bookie.

He further said that there has been a Congress resurgence no doubt. The party would gain due to the Patidar issue and also its campaign against the GST. Competition would be tough in the urban areas, but in the rural parts of Gujarat, the BJP would win big, he also said.

OneIndia News