Gujarat polls: BJP wades off Patidar challenge

The Patidar challenge was waded off by the BJP in Gujarat. The Election Commission data till 12 pm shows that BJP led in several Patidar dominated areas of the state which the BJP is all set to retain.

In several areas such as Kamrej, North Surat, Karanj, Katagram and Varacha the turnout was low, but the BJP held the lead. In the Dang, Bhiloda, Jhaloda and Dahod constituencies, the Congress managed to maintain a lead over the BJP. However, in Danta, Sankheda and Chotte Udepur, the ruling party surged ahead.

The BJP was also leading in Ghatlodia, Maninagar, and Nikol. The BJP also took the lead in Sabarmati, Nadoda, and Naranpura. In Maninagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Sureshbhai Dhanjibhai of the BJP led the Congress.

While in Rahdhapura, Alpesh Thakor held the lead, in Patan and Chansama the BJP managed to stay ahead. The Patidars comprise 12 percent of the electorate and hold the key in around 60 seats.

