Gujarat poll drama: Did BJP circulate fake resignation letter of Congress chief on social media?

Gandhinagar, Nov 24:

Days after a fake candidates' list of the Congress went viral on social media in poll-bound Gujarat, one more "fake" piece of information regarding the grand old party in the state created political storm on Thursday.

The resignation letter of Congress chief of Gujarat, Bharatsinh Solanki, which was doing the rounds on social media, has been dubbed as "fake" by the party and the politician himself.

The Congress, once again, blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the mischief.

On Sunday night, just an hour before the Congress announced its first "official" list of candidates for the state elections, a "fake" list of the party's candidates went viral on social media.

The Congress had blamed the BJP for spreading lies against the party. Both the "fake" news regarding the Congress just two weeks before the Assembly polls are creating a mini-storm in Gujarat.

The state is going to polls on December 9 and December 14. The counting of the votes will take place on December 18.

Issuing a clarification regarding his "fake" resignation letter, Solanki told ANI, "A fake resignation letter is doing the rounds on social media with my signature, claiming that I have resigned from the presidentship of the Gujarat Congress. It is completely fake, and I have issued no such letter."

The Congress is planning to approach the Election Commission (EC) in this regard. "The BJP is nervous and rattled by the surging popularity of the Congress in Gujarat. We will meet the officials of the EC on Friday regarding this issue and lodge a complaint," Solanki added.

The letter, which purportedly bore Solanki's signature, is addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Solanki is resigning from the post of state president being aggrieved by certain decisions taken by the party, including distribution of tickets, the letter says.

He is aggrieved because tickets were sold to undeserving candidates, the letter has Solanki saying.

"The letter is fake and is a mischief played on the Congress party. We will register a complaint before the EC against this," Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Solanki told PTI that his family is wedded to the Congress ideology for four generations, so the question of resigning does not arise.

"I am loyal to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the question of my resignation does not arise," he said. Solanki came down heavily on the BJP for spreading lies and said it was a conspiracy as the ruling party has realised that the Congress is coming to power in the next month's Assembly elections.

"The writing on the wall is very clear as 22 years of the BJP's misrule has disappointed all sections of society as wrong claims of development have failed to convince the people of Gujarat," Solanki said.

Solanki also took to Twitter to clarify that the letter was fake, and blamed the ruling BJP for "spreading lies on social media".

In fact, Solanki, a few days ago, told the media that he was not contesting elections this time. In the same news briefing, Solanki clarified that his decision to not contest polls is not because he was upset with the party leadership as indicated by various reports.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Friday as a part of his two-day election campaign in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his official campaign for the BJP in Gujarat from November 27.

