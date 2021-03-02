Gujarat: 23-year-old woman ends her life, records last message before jumping into Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river

Gujarat Panchayat Election Results 2021: Gujarat firmly with BJP's development agenda, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Mar 02: After BJP headed for a clean sweep in Gujarat local boy poll results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of the state for their "unwavering faith and affection towards BJP".

"Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firmly with the BJP's agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP," PM Modi said.

BJP is headed to better its 2015 tally in the Gujarat local body polls.

Gujarat Panchayat Election Results 2021: State Cong chief, opposition leader quit

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP won all the 31 district panchayats, 70 out of 81 municipalities, and was far ahead of its main rival Congress in the 231 taluka panchayats.

The saffron party has won 6,110 out of the total 8,474 seats for which results have been declared so far.

The Congress could bag only 1,768 seats and has won only three municipalities but failed to open account in any district panchayat. The Grand Old Party could win only a few taluka panchayat bodies.

In the first phase of civic polls held last month in Gujarat, the BJP had won all the six municipal corporations.